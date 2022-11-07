Two Offaly body builders win national medals

TWO body builders residing in Birr picked up All-Ireland medals at the recent national championships in Limerick.

Marijus Jarmosenko won a gold medal and became an IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding) International Elite Pro Card Holder, while Olga Volk won a silver medal in the Bikini Fitness over 169cm category.

Marijus Jarmosenko has been living in Birr for the past six years “in this small but great community”!

He runs Birr Champions Club, where he works as a fitness, bodybuilding and martial arts coach.

“I have been training since I was nine years old starting with small weights in my basement back in Lithuania,” he explains. “From that time I was moving back and forth between martial arts and bodybuilding. I have done some amateur Muaythai fights in Ireland too. However five years ago I decided to move fully to natural bodybuilding.

“I am happy to say after five years of strict diets, lots of hours of training and posing sessions, after experiencing some bad luck in competition I finally made it and this year become 2022 Republic Of Ireland Champion by winning gold in my category of men's physique and winning the Overall Champion category,” he said.

“I think it's a good thing to be bringing back to our community and to our Champions Club a gold medal and becoming an IFBB International Elite Pro Card Holder! I would also like to congratulate my client and colleague Olga Volk on bringing home a silver medal in her bikini category.”

Olga told the Tribune that four years ago she was looking for someone to help her with weight loss and she meet Marijus.

“So we started just with a weight loss programme and after a few months of training I found a new passion in my life,” she said. “Fitness and bodybuilding became my lifestyle. So after one year of training I decided to step first time on a stage in the RIBBF Cork Show and then I brought home first place and a gold medal. After that first competition I felt that this is my lifestyle, being healthy and strong and with amazing moments on stage! So I finished College and got my diploma in coaching to help people stay healthy and fit in our community.

“For the past four years I took part in lots of competitions and brought a few more trophies home. This year on October 22nd, I competed in the RIBBF National Championships in Limerick, and in the Bikini Fitness over 169cm category I won second place, and brought to our community a silver medal. And of course for all my achievements thanks to my coach Marijus.”