Gardai in Tullamore issue appeal for information on occupants of car acting suspiciously in the town
Gardai in Tullamore have issued an appeal for information on the occupants of car seen acting suspiciously in the town.
Tullamore Garda are seeking any witnesses that may have seen the occupants of a silver Nissan Qashqai acting suspiciously around the Clonminch area and Tullamore town area between 6am and 7am on Sunday, November 6.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 93 27052.
