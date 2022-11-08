Stunning pet parrot escaped from his home in Offaly today

Pet parrot escapes from his home in Offaly
A pet parrot escaped from his home in Offaly earlier today.
'Rico' is described as a very friendly Amazon Parrot.
According to a post on the Offaly SPCA Facebook page, he flew out the door of his home at 3:30pm today and his owners are searching high and low for him.
'Rico' escaped in the Mountlucas area of Offaly.
If you spot Rico, you can contact 085 1668537 or 085 7669202.
Also missing in the Ballyhassan are of Mountlucas is this three month old semi longhaired white and black kitten
It has been missing since Friday, November 4. If you have had any sightings of this kitten please contact 0868711549
