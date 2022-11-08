Search

09 Nov 2022

Met Eireann issues Weather Warning with very strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland

Met Eireann issues Weather Warning with strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland

Met Eireann issues Weather Warning with strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:33 PM

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning with strong winds set to hit parts of Ireland on Thursday. 

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Galway and Mayo. 

Met Eireann is warning that south to southwest winds will become very strong on Thursday with gusts up to 110km/hr. 

The warning comes into effect at 11am on Thursday and remains in place until 6pm on Thursday. 

The full Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days is as follows. 

Wednesday

Scattered showers in the morning will become isolated through the middle of the day. It will become cloudier in the west during the afternoon with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, with light to moderate southwesterly winds will freshen through the afternoon, becoming strong near western coast.

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country. Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday

Mild, humid and blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding on Thursday night. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday

Another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Rain will continue into Friday night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with southerly winds easing moderate.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country with some drier spells developing further to the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southeast to south winds.

Further outlook

Current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media