Search stood down for missing young woman in Midlands after body is found

The late Realtín O'Brien
Gardaí said the search for a missing 22 year old woman has been stood down following the discovery of a body.
An appeal had been issued on Sunday to trace the whereabouts of Realtín O’Brien, who was missing from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, since Friday, November 4.
Gardaí said that Realtín’s family were concerned for her welfare.
However gardaí confirmed on Tuesday evening that "the missing person appeal in respect of Realtín O'Brien has been stood down following the discovery of a body earlier today."
"No further information is available at this time."
Gardaí thanked the public and media for their assistance in the appeal.
