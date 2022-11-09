Offaly student appointed Student Ambassador at leading university in Ireland

Following a university-wide recruitment process, Jessica Lennon, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Jessica is a former student of Oaklands Community College, Edenderry.

Following a successful pilot programme last year, Ambassadors are a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second level into life at university. The Student Ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their first-hand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

On her appointment, Jessica said:''As a student away from home, I wanted to be an ambassador so I could be part of the great network of support that is here in St Patrick’s. There is also such a broad range of clubs and societies to be a part of.

''I have been able to organise events in both St Patricks’ Pontifical University and Maynooth University, it’s been invaluable to meet people on both campuses. Not only do you have the chance to get a great education in St Patrick’s you also can become an engaged student which gives you so many new experiences'', she added.

St Patrick’s Pontifical University is located in Maynooth. Maynooth is unique in being Ireland’s only University town. The town and campus are extensions of each other. Students enjoy the benefits of having all the amenities they need close at hand without the busyness of a large city, while still being very accessible to Dublin which is only 30 minutes away and served by excellent rail and road links.