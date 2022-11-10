BREAKING: €4.5-million to create a new street in Roscrea announced

Plans to create a new street and housing development in the centre of Roscrea have received a major boost this morning with the announcement of €4.5-million to advance the project and begin construction early next year.

Roscrea's Gantly Road will soon become Gantly Street and several patches of undeveloped land are designated to accommodate a new Age Friendly housing development and potential new retail locations.

The project is one element of the overall Town First Masterplan for Roscrea, which was the first town in Tipperary to benefit from the new approach to project funding and implementation. Gantly Road currently has multiple vacant plots that will be repurposed subject to individual landowners wishes.

New access points for pedestrians to traverse from Main Street to the new Gantly Street. which run parallel to one another, are also expected to be incorporated into the project, which it is hoped will have a transformative effect for visitors to Roscrea and residents of the area.

The housing element will be the next phase and access points from Main Street will be at a later stage.

This morning Deputy Michael Lowry confirmed the regeneration of Gantly Street project has been approved for a grant of €4.5 million under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

"Tipperary Council Officials are to be complimented for their vision and initiative and for the preparation of a successful application. Together with my local Councillor, Shane Lee, I have been actively supporting and encouraging the project. This funding will commence the regeneration of this part of Roscrea", the Tipperary Independent Deputy said.

"The necessary consents and approvals are now in place and significant funding is now available.

"It is anticipated that work will commence next February with the appointment of a Project Team. It is intended to have construction completed by the second half of 2024.

"Tipperary County Council identified the strategic potential of the Gantly Road area of Roscrea Town Centre. It developed a Masterplan which includes the development of a brownfield site. The overall plan incorporated 9 acres. The re-imaging and regeneration of Gantly Street site of one acre represents the first phase of the overall delivery of the Age Friendly Neighbourhood", Deputy Lowry said.

It is hoped the project will support the wider regeneration of the Gantly Street area by "activating the land" and installing services and infrastructure, the Plans reveal and also aim to create an enhanced public realm that provides for social engagement, active travel, and supports local businesses through increased footfall.

The project also incorporates enhanced cycle and walking facilities and will enable the housing section to develop an Age Friendly housing scheme to be built at the core of the Town Centre. Overall the plan will provide a better balance of residential, commercial, community, retail and recreational uses.

"I am really pleased that the potential of Roscrea has been acknowledged and recognised in a tangible way through this funding. It is a fantastic venture and the start of something big for Roscrea", Deputy Lowry said this morning.