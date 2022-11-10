Uninsured motorist receives lengthy driving ban at Tullamore Court
AN uninsured driver who was stopped on the motorway near Kilbeggan was disqualified for two years and fined a total of €850.
Patrick Conroy (24), Cushlawn Dale, Tallaght, Dublin 24 did not appear at Tullamore District Court when summonsed for insurance, tax and driving licence offences.
Garda Eva O'Connor said Mr Conroy's father had been notified of the court appearance by a garda from Tallaght station.
Garda O'Connor said that at 3pm on June 25 last year she was operating a checkpoint on the M6 at Ardan, Kilbeggan when she stopped a vehicle.
The tax on it had expired since September 2020 resulting in €514 in lost revenue. The driver later failed to produce insurance.
Along with a two-year driving ban, Judge Andrew Cody fined Mr Conroy €100 for having no insurance, €500 for non-display of tax and €250 for having no licence.
