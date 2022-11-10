Hooves4Hospice fundraiser benefits from the sale of several cattle

Pictured are Pat Nevin (H4H), Dora Curley, Pat Curley, Eileen Curley and Edward Delahunt (Offaly Hospice).
SEVERAL cattle have been sold recently in aid of the H4H fundraiser.
On Monday last Shane and Billy Delahunt, Killeen, Birr sold an Aberdeen Angus heifer for €1,260 in Birr Mart. Edward Delahunt, Lusmagh, also sold an Aberdeen Angus heifer for €1,260.
Eileen and Pat Curley sold a 705kg heifer which they had reared for €1,700. This beast was donated as a calf by John Carroll, Ballyshiel.
Kieran and Elizabeth Delaney, Ballybritt, reared and sold a bullock for €1,410, which had been donated as a calf by John and David Armitage, Towra, Cloughjordan.
Kieran Hanniffy, Lusmagh, sold his bullock for €2,129, and Thomas Langtry, Banagher also sold a beast for €1,840.
