Offaly school enjoys the inaugural Fittest Schools Competition

LOETB Fittest Schools participants from Banagher College Paul Cahalan, Charlie Mahon, Evan Mannion & Shane McDermott.
Banagher College took part in the inaugural Fittest Schools Competition at Birr Outdoor Education Centre recently. They gave a brilliant account of themselves where they took part in different activities such as Wall Climbing, Tag Archery, Puzzle Games and finishing with a gruelling Obstacle Course.
Three teams of four represented Banagher College in the many different events. They had the fastest obstacle course time on the first day.
Among their participants were Paul Cahalan, Charlie Mahon, Evan Mannion, Shane McDermott, Callum Moore, Nicholas Perry, Brooklyn McDermott, Daniel Healy, Darragh Scully, Morgan Glynn, Lee Hogan and Éanna Mulhare.
