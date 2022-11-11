Aer Lingus cargo loader convicted of no insurance and speeding at Tullamore District Court
A 19 year old man employed as a cargo loader in Aer Lingus was convicted of driving with no insurance and speeding during last week's Tullamore Court.
Lee Wing Yim Sun, 3 Oatfield Avenue Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was stopped on January 19th last on the M6 in Ardan, Kilbeggan, Westmeath. He was doing 145kph in a 120kph zone.
The defending solicitor said his client was pleading guilty.
“He has no previous convictions,” he added, “and is pleading at the earliest opportunity.”
Judge Andrew Cody commented that 145kph “is a significant enough speed.”
He convicted for no insurance, fining €250 and disqualifying him from driving for two years.
He convicted for speeding and fined €200. He struck out the summons for failing to produce insurance.
