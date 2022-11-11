Join Roscrea Trail Blazers for a walk on Birr's new route

Pictured above are the members of the Roscrea Trail Blazers Club on their recent hike along The Barrow Way from McCartney’s Bridge to Milltown Bridge
Last Thursday night last, with the weather looking a little better, Roscrea Trail Blazers walking club had a well attended walk around Golden Grove and Orange Hill.
It was a perfect night for walking with clear star filled skies, which made for a great night of walking. As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches. Well done to everyone that made the effort.
This Thursday, November 10 we are on a new walk around Birr town - an 8 km easy, flat walk, and well suited for all levels. Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at Tesco Carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi Viz jacket.
Well done to everyone that attended our Barrow Way section from Monasteriven to Milltown Bridge last Sunday and to everyone that went to the trouble of baking some fantastic home made goodies.
Our next Greenway walk will be the next section of The Barrow Way on Sunday, December 4 from Milltown Bridge. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks, contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group. You will be made very welcome.
