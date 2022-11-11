Gardai arrest three men in connection with investigation into bogus tradesmen in the Midlands

Three men have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the Mullingar area of County Westmeath.
On Thursday, November 3, three males called to the residence of an elderly male in the Mullingar area identifying themselves as builders and stating the man’s roof was in need of repair.
In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three males and no work was conducted on the property.
Gardaí became aware of the matter and on Thursday, November 10, and arrested three males on the injured party’s property.
The males, two aged in their 40s and one in his 30s, were detained at Mullingar Garda Station.
