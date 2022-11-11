Search

11 Nov 2022

On your App’ for bike hire in Tullamore

Minister Pippa Hackett, the CEO of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney, Director of Services Tom Shanahan and local councillors at the launch of the new scheme in Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

11 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Offaly County Council launched their latest Climate Action project, Moby Bike Hire, in O’Connor Square, Tullamore last Friday recently.

Supporting the event were Minister Pippa Hackett, Offaly County Council Elected Members, Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney, Director of Services Tom Shanahan as well as Senior Engineer Mary Hussey and Climate Action Officer, John McNally.

Moby Bike Hire were in situ to showcase how easy it is to book bike hire using their free to download dedicated Moby Bike Hire app, which is available for android and apple based digital products. Bike hire starts at €1 per hour

Speaking at the launch, Climate Action Officer John McNally outlined “the app controls the locking and unlocking of the bicycle fleet and facilitates payment for hires using all major credit/debit cards.”

Tullamore Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Neil Feighery added ''We have 30 bikes available for hire located around various locations in Tullamore including Lloyd Park, Bury Quay, Tullamore Hospital, Lidl and Aldi stores. I encourage everyone to download the app and trial this new pilot scheme – it is a great opportunity to get out and explore our vibrant, friendly and welcoming town.''

Further updates will feature on Offaly County Council’s social media profiles including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

