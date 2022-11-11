Hotel in Offaly currently recruiting for a number of positions

Hotel in Offaly hiring staff for a number of positions
A hotel in Offaly looking to hire staff for a number of positions.
The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore is currently recruiting for the following positions.
* Accommodation Manager
* Accounts Assistant
* Chef de Partie
* Pastry Chef
* Bar Staff
For more details on the jobs and to apply CLICK HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.