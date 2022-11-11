Met Eireann forecast 'low pressure anomaly' will continue to dictate weather in Ireland for coming weeks

A 'low pressure anomaly' is set to bring high temperatures to Ireland for much of the rest of November but with the warmer temperature will also come some very wet weather.

According to Met Eireann's monthly weather forecast, the next two weeks will see higher than usual rainfall amounts with temperatures also set to remain unusually high.

The weather looks set to change at the end of November with Met Eireann stating forecasting that the weather will be drier with temperatures remaining on the high side but trending toward more typical temperatures for the time of year.

The full monthly forecast from Met Eireann is as follows.

Week 1 (Friday 11 November to Thursday 17 November)

According to Met Eireann, the trend towards low pressure continues in to the week beginning Friday, November 11 bringing higher than usual rainfall amounts for much of the country, the west and south in particular. Temperatures are expected to remain higher than usual too with the east in particular showing the trend for warmer weather.

Here's the weather for the rest of the week:

Windy on Thursday and Friday but easing by Saturday.



Mostly cloudy☁️with outbreaks of rain and drizzle ☔️



Mild for the time of year - temperatures up to the mid-teens ️ pic.twitter.com/dLvN0OR3as — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 9, 2022

Week 2 (Friday 18 November to Thursday 24 November)

Met Eireann says that week two shows little change in conditions with the low pressure anomaly staying in place. Low pressure dominating to the northwest with anticyclonic conditions more likely over continental Europe. The high temperatures persist across Europe and here with further wet weather likely in Ireland. Particularly in the northwest.

Week 3 (Friday 25 November to Thursday 01 December)

Met Eireann says there’s a signal for ridging to develop by the end of week two with week three looking like a drier week overall. Temperatures remain on the high side of normal for the time of year but with a trend to more typical temperatures developing.

Week 4 (Friday 02 December to Thursday 08 December)

Met Eireann says there is no strong signal for week four of the outlook period but the warmer signal remains in place, the east and south trending towards drier weather under the influence of anticyclonic conditions over Europe. More chance for showers in the west and northwest.

In relation to its monthly forecasts, Met Eireann says it can at times provide an insight into weather patterns in the month ahead however, they should not be used for specific planning purposes as they have generally low skill compared with the 10-day forecast.