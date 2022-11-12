Man in court accused of not controlling dog in estate in Offaly

Man accused of not controlling dog in Offaly
TULLAMORE District Court was told that a hearing may be required next year in the case of a man accused of two offences in relation to control of a dog in Kilcormac 12 months ago.
Richard Davis (25), St Cormac's Park, Kilcormac, was summonsed by Garda Conor Fanning, Birr Garda Station, for allegedly committing the offences in St Cormac's Park on November 3, 2021.
Mr Davis is alleged to have had no chain or leash on the dog and to have had no muzzle on the animal.
Defending solicitor Patrick Martin told Judge Andrew Cody that the prosecution would be contested.
Judge Cody said that because of the large volume of cases before the District Court it would have to be adjourned.
He adjourned it to January 1, 2023 when a date will be fixed for a hearing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.