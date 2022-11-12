Offaly couple celebrate amazing achievement

A DULL but dry morning greeted the participants for Mountlucas Parkrun number 196.

It was a very special morning as Daingean wife and husband team Mary Rowan and Enda Scully celebrated their 100th parkrun in style.

They were supported along the way by their son Owen Óg. Parkrun organisers said the Scully family have been fantastic supporters of the event.

There were two other notable achievements on the day - Eimhin Kenny was first home with a new personal best time of 17.49 and junior participant, Daniel Cleary, on his first parkrun, posted an excellent time of 27.41.

Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, starting at 9.30am each Saturday. For more details or to register, log on to www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas

Mountlucas Parkrun will be celebrating its 200th parkrun on December 3 next and the organisers are hoping for a big turnout on the day.

Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5km event for runners and walkers which takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across the world.