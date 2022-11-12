Tullamore progress to Leinster semi-final with double scores win

TULLAMORE 1-17

FR DALTONS 0-10



TULLAMORE advanced to the semi-finals of the AIB Leinster Intermediate Hurling Championship with a convincing 10 point victory over Westmeath champions Fr Daltons in their quarter final clash at O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday.

Tullamore were the dominant team for much of the game but it was only in the last 10 minutes that they finally put the contest out of the reach of Fr Daltons, who hung on grimly until Dan Fox's goal seven minutes from time finally put real daylight between the teams.

The home side laid the platform for their victory in the first half at the end of which they led by six points, 0-11 to 0-5. There wasn't much between them in the first quarter but Tullamore pushed on in the second quarter to establish that six point lead at the break.

The third quarter was a bit of a dour struggle and the sides only managed two points each in that period but Tullamore finally stamped their authority on the game again in the final quarter and emerged with by a double scores victory margin.

This victory sets up a semi-final clash for Tullamore away to Meath champions Trim who shocked Kilkenny champions Danesfort with a one point victory in Kilkenny on Saturday. That should serve at notice to Tullamore that they will face a tough contest in the last four but it also means they can go into that game with confidence in search of a place in the provincial final.

In Saturday's game they controlled the first half well. They moved the ball confidently through the lines and picked off their scores well, with nine of their 11 first half points coming from play. In contrast Fr Daltons only managed two from play in that period. Tullamore were on top with Ger Crowe controlling things from centre half back, so much so that his immediate opponent was replaced after just 20 minutes. In attack Shane Dooley was in top form picking off five points from play in the first half alone

Fr Daltons pushed hard in the second half but never really threatened a goal. The Tullamore defence was excellent throughout, particularly the half back line, and while they found scores a bit harder to come by in the third quarter by game's end, five of the six starting forwards and both midfielders had scored from play. They might still depend a lot on Shane Dooley for scores, but they do have the ability to pick off scores well throughout the team.

Tullamore attempted to move the ball well at all times and they played heads up hurling, always looking for a man in a good position. They did hit some loose wides and maybe on occasion overdid the passing when a score was on, but overall they can be happy with their display and after a long gap since winning the Offaly title can now kick now in search of provincial glory.

Adam Cleary had a sound game in goals and in front of him the defence was excellent with Niall Houlihan dominating at full back and the half back line of Ger Treacy, Ger Crowe and Brian Hogan in commanding form.

Gareth Mann and Ciaran Egan did well around the middle of the field and in attack Shane Dooley contributed 11 points, six of them from play, while Cormac Martin and Mike Fox were always very busy as well.

Kenneth Kincaid, Colm O'Roarke and Sean Keena put in a big shift in the Fr Daltons defence, Padraig Nestor worked hard around the middle and Kieran Martin and Sam Maxwell were most effective in attack.

Tullamore were quick off the mark with a Shane Kelly point inside the first minute and Shane Dooley added two more from play to put them three clear after five minutes. Fr Daltons got their first score after eight minutes when Brian Finerty pointed a free but Cormac Martin quickly replied for Tullamore.

Fr Dalton's enjoyed a good spell then and Kieran Martin and Sam Maxwell reduced the gap to a single point after 16 minutes as Tullamore hit a few wides. But then the home side kicked into gear and Cormac Egan and Shane Dooley, from play and a free, added three quick points. Brian Finerty pointed another Fr Dalton's free but Shane Dooley (2, one free) and Cormac Martin stretched the lead to six before Brian Finerty (free) and Shane Dooley exchanged points to leave Tullamore 0-11 to 0-5 in front at half time.

The third quarter was very stop start and scores were hard to come by. Brian Finerty pointed two frees for Fr Daltons with Shane Dooley hitting two for Tullamore, one from play and one free, to still leave six in it heading into the final quarter.

Gareth Mann and Kieran Martin swopped points before Tullamore put the game out of the reach of their opponents. Shane Dooley pointed a '65' and a free before the only goal of the game came in the 53rd minute. Ger Treacy picked out Dan Fox with a good ball, he made a geat run through the middle and his low shot was deflected by Kenneth Kincaid past his own goalkeeper into the net. Ronan McLoughlin pulled one back for Fr Daltons but Mike Fox hit back for Tullamore before a late Brian Finerty free concluded the scoring with Tullamore ahead by double scores.

MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

TULLAMORE: Adam Cleary; Dylan Hensey, Niall Houlihan, Michael Feeney; Ger Treacy, Ger Crowe, Brian Hogan; Gareth Mann, Ciaran Egan; Cormac Martin, Shane Kelly, Dan Fox; Kevin Waters, Shane Dooley, Mike Fox. Subs. Nigel Bracken (for Kevin Waters, 41 mins), Colm Woodlock (for Michael Feeney, 57 mins), Niall McCabe (for Colm Woodlock, 59 mins).

FR DALTONS: Eoin Moran; Donal Glynn, Kenneth Kincaid, Eoin Ryan; Colm O'Roarke, John Gilligan, Sean Keena; Padraig Nestor, Ciaran Finerty; Kieran Martin, Conor McNeill, Sam Maxwell; Owen McCabe, Brian Finerty, Jack Kearney. Sub. Dylan Murtagh (for Conor McNeill, 20 mins), Ronan McLoughlin (for Ciaran Finerty, 42 mins), Adam Watson (for Sam Maxwell, 60 mins), Luke Smyth (for Brian Finerty, 61 mins).

REFEREE: Padraig Dunne (Laois).



MAN OF THE MATCH

There were a number of contenders on the Tullamore team with the half back line being particularly prominent throughout, while at the other end Shane Dooley contributed 11 points. In the end over the 60 minutes wing back Brian Hogan gets the vote for a very productive and consistent display.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In a game of few goal chances, Tullamore's goal was very well worked. Ger Treacy picked out Dan Fox with a clever ball and he then he used his speed to cut through the middle. His low shot may have been heading to the net anyway before it took a deflection off the full back but it did hit the net and put the outcome beyond doubt.



REFEREE WATCH

Padraig Dunne handled the game well. He was consistent in his rulings throughout and let things flow as much as possible. He penalised dissent on a couple of occasions and neither side could quibble with his officiating.



TALKING POINT

Tullamore have grown into the season. They almost missed out on the knockout stages of the Offaly Senior B championship but have come on since then and controlled this game very well. They are now in the last four in Leinster and while they face a tough task away in the semi-final, they have enough ability in their squad to travel with confidence for that game.



WHAT’S NEXT

Tullamore travel to meet Meath champions Trim in the Leinster semi-final on November 26th.



VENUE WATCH

Considering all the rain that fell O'Connor Park was in good condition. The pitch was a bit soft in places but overall held up well There was a small crowd present but all arrangements were in order for the contest.



STATISTICS

Wides; Tullamore 11 (6 in first half) Fr Daltons 9 (5 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Tullamore 1 (Shane Dooley) Fr Daltons 1 (Jack Kearney)

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Tullamore; Shane Dooley (0-11, 0-4 frees, 0-1 '65'), Dan Fox (1-0), Cormac Martin (0-2), Shane Kelly, Ciaran Egan, Gareth Mann, Mike Fox (0-1 each).

Fr Daltons; Brian Finerty (0-6, all frees), Kieran Martin (0-2), Sam Maxwell and Ronan McLoughlin (0-1 each).