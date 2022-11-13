MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for welfare of young man missing in the Midlands
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Luke Donnelly who is missing from Delvin, Co. Westmeath since Saturday, November 12.
Luke is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a light blue hoody, white runners and black rimmed square glasses.
Luke was last seen in Killucan, Co. Westmeath at 2pm on Saturday, November 12 in his silver Kia Rio car, registration number 10 MH 1429. Gardaí and Luke's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Luke's whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
