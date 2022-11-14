Offaly motorist crashed into taxi when driving partner's car

Offaly motorist crashed when driving partner's car
An Offaly man was involved in a traffic accident while driving his partner's car, last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court was told.
Daniel Egan, Burke's Hill, Birr was charged with no insurance and careless driving contrary to section 52 on Townsend St, Birr on October 14, 2020.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was pleading guilty.
“On the day he was driving his partner's car when he collided with a taxi,” he remarked. “The taxi pulled up to let someone out and the taxi was rear-ended. It was a minor collision but unfortunately the female passenger in the taxi suffered a whiplash injury.
“My client has no previous convictions. He's 44 years of age and is unemployed. He is now on his partner's insurance policy.”
Judge Andrew Cody said he needed to see evidence that Egan was now on the insurance policy. He therefore adjourned the case to December 14 next.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.