Wedding bells ring for Tullamore groom and his beautiful bride

Wedding bells ring for Tullamore man and his beautiful bride
Wedding bells ring last weekend for a Tullamore man and his beautiful bride.
Mary Scott, daughter of Elizabeth and Brendan Scott, Boolacullane, Farranfore, Co Kerry, and Laurence Rigney, son of Dolores and John Rigney, Tullamore were married on Friday, November 4 at the Church of St Gertrude Firies.
The celebrant was Fr Jim Linehan.
The reception was at the International Hotel Killarney. Picture by Tony O'Brien.
You can send us your wedding pictures for publication in the Midland and Tullamore Tribunes and Offaly Live to news@offalyexpress.ie
