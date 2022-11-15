Delighted Cork contestant crowned 2022 'Queen of the Land' in Offaly

CORK'S Rachel McNamara from Newtownshandrum, representing Avondhu Region was crowned this year's Queen of the Land in Tullamore on Sarurday night.

Second placed was Joanne Cushen representing Kilkenny while third placed was Edel Ryan representing South Tipperary.

A total of 28 contestants were welcomed to the Bridge House Hotel last Friday night to take part in the two day event after a three year absence.

Following the official opening on Friday afternoon at the Tullamore Credit office, contestants prepared for onstage interviews with MC Peter Dunne, breakfast show host at Midlands 103, at 8pm.

The judging panel included Sinead Conry (2019 winner), Maria Walsh (former Rose of Tralee winner and MEP) and Paul Shaw (CEO of Tullamore Credit Union).

Saturday was a busy day for contestants with trips to the Tullamore DEW visitor centre, interviews with the judges along with preparations for the gala dinner later in the evening.

Escorts and supporters were invited to local farms for tours during the day. There was a full house for the banquet dinner at 7.30 pm which was followed by a night of entertainment from Big Generator, as hundreds of supporters came through the door from all over the country.

Later in the night Rachel McNamara was crowned the winner with the Queen of the Land receiving the Linda O’Brien tiara along with the perpetual trophy, €1000 Tullamore Credit Union prize, specially commissioned Galway Crystal piece from Cahill Jewellers and a two night stay at the Bridge House Hotel.

Both runner ups received cash prizes and pieces of specially commissioned piece of Galway Crystal.

The organising committee are very grateful to all the contestants, supporters and sponsors without which the festival would not be possible.