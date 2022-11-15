Search

15 Nov 2022

Man in Offaly was carrying a golf club for his own protection court hears

Tullamore Court House

Judge told defendant he hopes he never comes back before him again

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

15 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

A man pleaded guilty at Tullamore District Court to threatening someone and with being in possession of a golf club.

In his evidence Sgt James O'Sullivan said that on April 24, 2021 at Church View Heights, Edenderry, gardai observed David Lynch (34) of the same address, in possession of a golf club.

Garda approached him and he said he had it for his own protection. ''This was at ten to twelve at night,'' Sgt O'Sullivan said.

A garda on duty later saw two men fighting, one had a weapon and was hitting the other man. They were both in the middle of the fight and were oblivious to the garda.

Later when gardai spoke to David Lynch he wasn't holding a weapon. He admitted to allegedly having a baton.

David Lynch had 20 previous convictions including public order offences and a section two assault. He had previously received a suspended sentence. He had also previously been disqualified from driving for 6 years and fined €1,000.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client has taken a pragmatic approach. He said Mr Lynch was struggling with heroin. He said his background is that he is living in difficult circumstances and had been living in an apartment with someone who had a drug debt. The window of the apartment had been broken at one point and Mr Lynch carried a golf club for his safety.

He had been in Beaumont Hospital and is now on a methadone programme and has to go four times a week to the hospital. Mr Farrelly said Mr Lynch's partner had been found dead beside him from a dreadful condition. He said he had spoken to both gardai and they were aware of what happened to his partner.

He is now trying to put it behind him and it looks like the experience has changed him for the better.

Judge Andrew Cody said he hoped Mr Lynch will continue. Nevertheless he said we can all see what can happen with golf clubs.

He imposed a three month sentence which he suspended for two years on each of the offences to run concurrent. ''I hope you never come back to us'' he told the defendant.

