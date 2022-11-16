Offaly motorist put off the road for six years
An Offaly motorist was put off the road for six years during a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Before the court was Andrzej Czarnecki, 2 Mill View, Clonoghill, Birr and he was summonsed for having no insurance and not wearing a seatbelt on Main Street, Birr on March 30, 2022.
Garda Jennifer Frawley from Birr Garda Station said she observed Czarnecki not wearing a seatbelt as he was driving and therefore pulled him over.
“I asked him,” said the Guard, “if he had any excuse for not wearing a seatbelt and he gave no excuse.”
She said he had a couple of previous road traffic convictions.
Judge Andrew Cody convicted for no insurance and fined him €1,000. He disqualified the defendant from holding a driving licence for six years. He also convicted and fined him €150 for not wearing a seatbelt.
