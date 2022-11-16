French Connection still strong between Ballycommon, Ballinagar, Geashill and Jaux

Ballycommon Ballingar & Geashill Town Twinning (BBG TT) were busy getting their Legacy Tree Project off the ground over the last few weeks. This idea came from one of the committee members to involve all of the three schools in Ireland and Jaux National School and to deepen the connection around the town twinning.

Jaux Children with Irish Children

The idea was that five children from each of the four schools would come together to be shown how to create their own legacy tree from wire and other materials. Each individual tree will represents a metaphor for the child’s own deep roots in their family, school and community.

Each child was then be involved in making a larger tree which they will keep and display within each school namely St. Coleman’s NS Cappagh, Scoil Seosaimh Naofa, Ballinagar, Geashill NS and Jaux National School.

The children attended a series of workshops over the last 2 weekend in Ballycommon Telework and Training Centre while simultaneously online the children in Jaux received instruction with artist Glenn Gibson on zoom. The final trees will be presented to the schools this week and we look forward to seeing the links between the schools grow over the years.

Glenn Gibson, artist and sculptor who is based in Galway and specialises in Legacy Trees projects was the main facilitator of this project along with members of the Town Twinning committee and other invited guests.

This project was part funded by the Offaly County Council Arts Office. BBG would like to thank the children, parents, teachers and principals of the three schools for their continued support of this Town Twinning Project and we look forward to many similar projects in the coming years.

Meanwhile in Jaux, there has been a lot of activity around the Town Twinning project with ‘Le Jaux Olympiques’ which formed part of the Jaux village festival during the summer. This unique event saw families getting involved in sporting activities which featured the hurleys and sliotars which were presented to the committee by the BBG TTC in 2019 while on a group visit there pre COVID.

The committee in Jaux have also opened a multi-media library with books and materials for the community to borrow which showcase Ireland, Offaly and our BBG areas, its rich heritage and culture. This has proven to be a great success and so much so that a group intend to visit Dublin in the very near future to explore our capital city and to hopefully meet up with some of their friends in Offaly.

The committee in Jaux also hosted a Halloween pumpkin colouring and decorating workshop which was a great success. The next plan of action is to host a workshop on how the Irish celebrate Christmas in terms of traditions and rituals.

If you have any ideas or would like to join in on this exciting progressive committee that is enhancing the integration of these three rural areas as well as connecting with France please get in contact with us through Facebook (Ballycommon Ballingar & Geashill Town Twinning) or call Mary on 0833160492.