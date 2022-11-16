Possible bypass features in Local Area Plan for large Offaly town

A POSSIBLE bypass has been outlined in the new Birr Local Area Plan 2023 - 2029.

The Plan, which was open for public consultation until last week, shows the possible route of a bypass running through the countryside surrounding Birr.

The LAP is drawing on some of the recommendations made in the Local Urban Transport Study (LUTS) which was conducted several years ago. LUTS outlines the routes of possible distributor roads in the town as well as the line of a bypass.

Cllr John Carroll told the Midland Tribune this week that while traffic in Birr can be quite heavy it's not a seriously problematic issue. He said the traffic is at its heaviest on Friday afternoons between 3 and 5pm, and even then it is not too bad.

He said the councillors don't receive too many complaints about heavy traffic in the town nor too many requests for a bypass.

"There's not a massive hunger for a bypass in the minds of the public," he remarked. "While some grumble about the slow traffic on a Friday afternoon a lot realise that traffic passing through the town is a good thing. It can bring extra revenue into the town. They might stop for fuel and a sandwich and coffee in the filling stations. Or they might stop in the hotels or stop at the cafés."

The proposed Distributor Roads in the LAP include a Northern Distributor Road between the N52 and the R439 Banagher Road; and a South Eastern Distributor Road between N52/Tesco Roundabout and R440 Syngefield.

The plan also proposes the construction of a Southern Relief Road between N52 / Roscrea Road and N62 / Riverstown.

If constructed, this Southern Relief Road would include both pedestrian and cycling infrastructure and provide an enhanced link between residential zones.

While it's included in the plan, it could be several years before a bypass is constructed.