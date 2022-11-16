PROPERTY: The 15 most expensive houses on the market in Offaly today

There are a number of exceptional homes in Offaly currently on the market, including two castles. These are the 15 most expensive currently on sale in the county.
Boland's Lock at Cappincur just outside Tullamore is the 15th most expensive house on the market in Offaly with a price tag of €465,000
