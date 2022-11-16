Gardai investigating house burglary in Offaly looking for information on car seen in the area

Gardai investigating after house burgled in Offaly
Gardai investigating a house burglary in Offaly are appealing for information on a car which they say was seen acting suspiciously in the area.
Tullamore Garda are investigating a burglary at a house in the Ballinagar area.
The burglary occurred between 7.30am and 6.50pm on Tuesday.
Gardai are particularly interested in any information on a dark coloured car/Blue Audi which was seen acting suspiciously in around the Ballinagar and Edenderry areas on Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600
