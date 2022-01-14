Tullamore hotel reopens after closing when high number of staff were unavailable for work

Tullamore hotel reopens after being closed when high number of staff were unavailable for work
A Tullamore hotel has reopened after being closed for over a week when a high number of staff were unavailable for work.
The Central Hotel closed on January 5 last when up to 15 members of the team had become close contacts.
However the hotel reopened on Thursday and were delighted to welcome back some of their regulars.
When the hotel closed, it donated its perishable food to the Ken Smollen Food Appeal.
