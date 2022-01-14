Three 'highly intoxicated' young men arrested in Offaly town

Three inebriated men were arrested and taken to Birr Garda Station recently.
Three young men, described by a Garda spokesperson as being "highly intoxicated", were arrested in the Birr area recently.
The first public order incident happened at 5am on Wednesday December 29 on Roscrea Road, Birr when gardai observed a drunken man in an inebriated state walking on the road and felt they had no choice but to arrest him.
Another highly intoxicated male was arrested in Crinkill at 11.30pm on Thursday December 30. Gardai were notified of an incident taking place on the street. When they arrived and asked the male to leave the scene he became very aggressive towards them. "He had to be restrained and arrested," said a Garda spokesman.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday, January 2 in Sandymount Birr at 8.30pm. "This was also a young man," commented the spokesman, "who was very intoxicated, was aggressive towards us and had to be arrested."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.