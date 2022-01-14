Search

14 Jan 2022

Vigil to be held just metres from Offaly murder scene

ASHLING MURPHY

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Ger Scully

14 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A vigil is to be held this afternon just metres from where school teacher, Ashling Murphy was murdered on Wednesday last

The vigil takes place at 4.30pm at Digby Bridge on the Grand Canal in Cappincur, just outside Tullamore

A vigil will also take place in Ashling's native Killoughey from 7pm to 8pm in Mountbolus GAA pitch. A vigil will also be held at Tullamore Town Park from 4pm on Thursday.

Organisers ask that people wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to Government Covid restrictions.

People can also bring candles to the vigils if they wish.

Similar vigils will take place all over Ireland, north and south, and hundreds attended a vigil for Ashling in Galway held yesterday.

People in Tullamore are in shock at the brutal murder of the young teacher as she exercised on the canal towpath on Wednesday last in Cappincur, on the outskirts of the town.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media