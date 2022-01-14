Gardai make 'significant progress' in the investigation of murder of Ashling Murphy

Gardai say they have made 'significant process' in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy on the canal bank outside Tullamore on Wednesday and also continue to appeal for information on a distinctive bike.

In a statement this afternoon, gardai say significant progress has been made in the investigation to date but they are not confirming any specific details for operational reasons.

Gardai continue to support Ashling's family at this time. The Murphy family are appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them. The Murphy family have requested that they now need privacy, space and time to process Ashling's death.

Gardai also wish to acknowledge the support of the public to date and in order to assist the public in providing information to the investigation team a dedicated phone line 057 9357060 has been established at Tullamore Garda station.

Gardai continue to appeal to any person who has not made contact with the investigation team and who has any information on this fatal assault to come forward.

Specifically, gardai continue to appeal for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks (image attached) prior to 4pm on Wednesday, January 12 and in the previous days/weeks.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/ Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, Wednesday, January 12, to make contact with them.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person in and between the Tullamore town centre area and the wider approach roads to The Grand Canal Way in the vicinity of Capincur on the 12th January 2022, with any form of video footage (Dashcam, CCTV, Mobile phone, GoPro Cam etc..), to contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9357060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.