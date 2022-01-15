Search

15 Jan 2022

Vigils held across Offaly in memory of Ashling Murphy

A picture of the vigil in Tullamore Town Park. PIC: Ger Rogers

Reporter:

Reporter

Vigils were held across Offaly on Friday evening in memory of Ashling Murphy who was murdered in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon when was out for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore.

The largest gatherings were in Tullamore, in Cappincur near where Ashling died and in Mountbolus. 

And across the county, thousands of people turned out to pay their respects and show their solidarity with the Murphy family.

Here are some of the gatherings that took place on Friday evening in Offaly. 

