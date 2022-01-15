Closure order served on restaurant in Tullamore
A Closure Order has been served on a restaurant in Tullamore.
The HSE served the Closure Order on Cafe India, Patrick's Court, Patrick Street Tullamore.
It was served on Wednesday, January 12.
It was issued under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020.
No details as to why the order was issued are available at this time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.