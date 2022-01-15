Search

15 Jan 2022

Offaly man appointed head coach of Ireland's U19 rugby league team

Justin Kelly

Tullamore man Bernard Westman has been appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland U19 Rugby League team

In early 2021, Bernard took over the Ireland U16 team and worked as backs coach for the U18s and U20s but he has now impressed enough to move up to the U19 squad.

"I'm absolutely delighted," Bernard said of his new appointment.

"I have an amazing coaching staff with me and the hard work starts now for an incredible year ahead. Thank you again for all the warm wishes. The journey continues."

Bernard previously represented Ireland in Rugby League and also played and coached with Tullamore Rugby Club.

The Tullamore native played Rugby Union with Leinster before switching codes to represent Ireland in Rugby League at student and A level.

As well as being a talented sportsman, Bernard is also a leading figure in the community counselling centre, Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT).

