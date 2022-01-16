Offaly deaths and funeral details - Sunday, January 16. May they rest in peace.

Ashling Murphy - Cully, Blueball, Co. Offaly

Ashling will repose in her family home on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm, strictly. Also on Monday from 3:00pm until 8pm, strictly. Rosary on both nights will take place at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus, for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Tuesday, please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, please wear face coverings, hand sanitise, no hand shaking and adhere to social distancing rules while attending the house and church.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can view the Mass Live on http://www.memoriallane.ie if people cannot view the main link, they can use back up link https://vimeo.com/event/741550/0a650c8d93

William (Bill) Comerford - Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare / Dunlavin, Wicklow / Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm - 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Pat-Joe Lawless - Ballyowen, Daingean, Offaly, R35 DR98

Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery Daingean. If attending the funeral, please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules at the house and both inside and outside the church and at the cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-church-7

Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. A month's mind Funeral Mass in early February will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for the repose of Noelle's soul and for the burial of her remains at Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.