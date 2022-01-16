WEATHER IRELAND: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

The latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and bright for much of the week although there will be some rain at times.

Daytime temperatures will be in the high single digits and low double digits for much of the week with temperatures falling as low as zero at times overnight.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Monday

According to Met Eireann, Monday morning will start off with frost and fog. These will gradually clear through the morning with sunny spells developing. It will become a bit cloudier in the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 5 degrees in the northeast to 10 degrees in the southwest. Light southeast breezes will freshen in the southwest during the afternoon.

Coldest early on over much of Ulster and Leinster with lowest temperatures there of 0 to 4 degrees. Milder and cloudier conditions in the west and southwest will extend eastwards across the country, with outbreaks of rain following into western and southwestern counties towards morning along with freshening southerly winds. Light to moderate winds elsewhere will allow mist and some hill fog to form.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Tuesday will be largely dry to start over the eastern half of the country with some bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will continue to push in from the west during the morning, heaviest near coastal areas but becoming lighter and patchier as it moves further east. The rain will ease through the morning, becoming dry but dull and cloudy for most for the afternoon, with just occasional bright spells. Some patchy rain and drizzle will remain. Milder than recent days though with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Largely cloudy and mild at first on Tuesday night with patchy rain and drizzle along with some mist and fog in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. A band of more persistent rain will move into the north and northwest during the night with winds veering northwesterly but the rain will become patchier as it moves further south. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, occurring towards morning.

Met Eireann Weather forecast for Wednesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Wednesday, the last of the overnight rain will die out during the early morning leaving a largely dry albeit cloudy day with just a few spots of drizzle. Later in the afternoon, some bright spells will break through, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Clouds will clear across much of the country early on Wednesday night with temperatures falling to between 0 and 4 degrees in light northwesterly breezes with some mist and fog patches forming. Staying slightly milder in parts of the north and west where it will stay cloudier.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a dry day with just the odd spot of drizzle. It will be cloudier over much of Connacht and Ulster with the best of the sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light breezes.

According to Met Eireann, on Friday it will remain mostly cloudy over Ulster and Connacht with the chance of some light rain or drizzle at times. Dry elsewhere with some sunny spells developing. Cool with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees generally in light variable breezes.