Groundsman at GAA club pays incredible tribute to Ashling Murphy
A groundsman at a Cork GAA club went to an extraordinary effort to pay tribute to Ashling Murphy over the weekend.
Cathal Browne, head groundsman at Ballinlough GAA in Cork, shared the image with his local radio station, Cork's 96FM.
He had mowed Ashling Murphy name and a heart into the centre of the pitch in a touching gesture. He then used a drone to capture a photograph of the pitch.
Just got this sent into the show @Corks96FM— KC (@kcshowcork) January 17, 2022
'Morning Lads I did this in memory of Ashling Murphy on Ballinlough gaa pitch. Thought ye might like to share it. Cathal. Head grounds man at Ballinlough Cathal Browne' ♥️ #AshlingMurphy pic.twitter.com/gNX18Mn9Ry
Ashling Murphy was murdered on the Grand Canal at Cappincur last Wednesday afternoon. Tributes and vigils have been held for her all across the country and the world in the wake of the senseless attack.
