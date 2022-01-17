Three people in Offaly won big on Saturday night's Lotto draw

While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in Saturday’s Lotto draw winning the €19m jackpot, 149 other players from all over Ireland shared an astonishing prize fund of almost €5.5 million at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier, including three in Offaly.

As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s historic draw, this was the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier. The highly anticipated ‘Will be Won’ event saw 149 winners match five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €5.5 million and they will now go on to claim €36,687 each.

The 149 players, from 26 counties, purchased their tickets both in-store and online at www.lottery.ie.

In Offaly, three players will pick up a €36,687 prize each. They both their tickets in Uisneach Service Station, Pallas, Blueball, Tullamore; Inver Oil, Geashill and Dunnes Stores, Church Road, Tullamore.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

