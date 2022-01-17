Poignant scenes at Offaly parkrun as tribute paid to Ashling Murphy

John Healy, Principal of Gortnamona NS, pays tribute to Ashling at the parkrun last Saturday
It was a foggy, but peaceful morning at the Mountlucas Parkrun last Saturday.
It was a poignant event for everyone who attended as the participants observed a minute’s silence to remember Ashling Murphy, who was tragically killed while out for a run last Wednesday.
John Healy, principal of Gortnamona National School in Killoughey, and a Mountlucas Parkrun regular, addressed the runners and gave a really touching reflection of Ashling. He asked all the parkrun participants to carry Ashling with them on the run and to bring her home across the finish line.
