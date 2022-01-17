Search

17 Jan 2022

Garda operation in relation to Ashling Murphy murder underway in Offaly today

Garda operation in relation to Ashling Murphy murder underway in Offaly today

Garda operation in relation to Ashling Murphy murder underway in Offaly today

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Gardaí are mounting a high visibility operation in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore today, Monday, January 17.

Gardaí have been stopping people on the Daingean Road and asking them if they were in the area or on the road last Wednesday, January 12, the day Ashling Murphy was murdered along the Grand Canal just a few hundred metres away.

Officers are piecing together information on the movements of a person of interest in the case who could be questioned today.

The bottle bank across from the Sacred Heart school in Tullamore was also sealed off overnight as gardaí continue their search for evidence in the case.

Gardai could interview 'person of interest' in Ashling Murphy murder investigation today

A number of checkpoints were set up on approach roads around Tullamore, including near Cappincur and between the town and Mucklagh over the weekend as the gardaí seek additional weekends to the shocking events last week.

A person of interest is still receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital where Garda officers are waiting to question him. He presented with serious injuries last week. 

Ashling Murphy's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in Mountbolus. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media