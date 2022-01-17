Garda operation in relation to Ashling Murphy murder underway in Offaly today

Gardaí are mounting a high visibility operation in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore today, Monday, January 17.

Gardaí have been stopping people on the Daingean Road and asking them if they were in the area or on the road last Wednesday, January 12, the day Ashling Murphy was murdered along the Grand Canal just a few hundred metres away.

Officers are piecing together information on the movements of a person of interest in the case who could be questioned today.

The bottle bank across from the Sacred Heart school in Tullamore was also sealed off overnight as gardaí continue their search for evidence in the case.

A number of checkpoints were set up on approach roads around Tullamore, including near Cappincur and between the town and Mucklagh over the weekend as the gardaí seek additional weekends to the shocking events last week.

A person of interest is still receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital where Garda officers are waiting to question him. He presented with serious injuries last week.

Ashling Murphy's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am in Mountbolus.