Offaly increases fines for parking on footpaths, bus and cycle lanes

Stock image
Offaly County Council has announced that it will implement an increased fixed charge penalty rate for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes from February 1.
The fine will jump from €40 to €80 as directed by the Department of Transport.
"The increase will improve the safety of all road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking," the Council said.
It is hoped the move will lead to behavioural changes encouraging drivers to be more mindful of who they affect when they park their car, as parking illegally puts vulnerable pedestrians in particular at significant risk.
These new penalties apply on all public roads and will be enforced by Local Authority Traffic Wardens and An Garda Síochána.
