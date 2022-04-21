Search

21 Apr 2022

9% of people ‘say their living costs have risen by at least £500 per month’

9% of people ‘say their living costs have risen by at least £500 per month’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 11:55 AM

Nearly one in 10 (9%) people say their monthly outgoings are at least £500 higher than a year ago, a survey has found.

People who are retired meanwhile have typically seen their living costs increase by an average of £163 per month, pensions and retirement specialist LV= said.

One in seven (13%) of those with extra living costs said they are struggling to pay for heating and 10% are finding it difficult to pay for food, according to the research involving 4,000 people.

Surging living costs and some people perhaps doing more activities than they were earlier on in the pandemic will be putting a strain on incomes.

A third (36%) of people said they are saving less in order to get by and 8% are taking on more debt.

One in 20 (5%) has asked friends and family for help.

Nearly a fifth (19%) have cancelled subscriptions to help make ends meet, according to LV=.

It emerged this week that streaming giant Netflix has experienced an unexpectedly large fall in subscribers, with the drop stemming in part from the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Three in 10 (30%) of people meanwhile told the LV= survey they are having fewer holidays and meals out.

Clive Bolton, managing director of savings and retirement at LV=, said: “Inflation fears have been rising since summer and rising prices pose a problem for retired people.

“Those on fixed incomes will see the purchasing power of their incomes fall.

“Those drawing an income from their pension fund may be forced to withdraw more money from their pension fund than they anticipated and increase the risk of running out of funds in retirement.

“Rising fuel bills mean many are making cutbacks to other areas of expenditure, while many are dipping into savings, taking on extra debt or borrowing from family to make ends meet.

“One of the big issues people now face is how to also protect the future spending power of their savings being eroded by rising prices…

“One solution could be smoothed investment funds that are designed to reduce the volatility of investment markets and produce real returns that over the long term.”

He said a financial adviser can help people to identify the most suitable funds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media