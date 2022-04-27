Search

27 Apr 2022

Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Nearly one in five (18%) people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, a survey has found.

This is up from 13% who had no leftover discretionary income before the coronavirus pandemic, according to HSBC UK.

Women (21%) are more likely to say they have no money left over once essentials have been paid for than men (15%).

The findings also indicate that women are particularly likely to have continued spending cuts initially made earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic in order to manage the cost-of-living crisis that has now emerged.

Among women who have changed their spending habits, nearly half (49%) are still spending less money on eating out compared with pre-pandemic, as are 40% of men.

Some 37% of women are still buying lower-cost alternatives for goods such as groceries, as are 26% of men.

More than one in 10 (12%) women have dipped into savings to cover everyday costs, as have 9% of men.

Chantelle Perkins, senior financial wellbeing consultant at HSBC UK, said: “In the face of rising costs, it’s important for people to have full clarity on the current state of their finances and to know what resources are available to help them understand exactly how they are spending their money.

“Budget calculators and features such as our financial fitness score tool can provide valuable support in helping people manage their day-to-day finances and plan for the future.”

People with problem debts could consider contacting charities such as StepChange, the Money Advice Trust, Christians Against Poverty and Citizens Advice for help and support.

The UK Government-backed Money Helper service also provides general tips about finances and budgeting.

– More than 2,100 people were surveyed across Britain in April.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media