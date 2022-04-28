Search

29 Apr 2022

£497m damage bill for Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

£497m damage bill for Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million.

Around 177,000 claims have been made for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles, with total payouts of £497 million predicted, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Of these claims, 169,500 relate to property damage, costing around £473 million.

There were also 7,522 claims for damage caused to vehicles, leading to claims worth around £23 million.

On top of this, emergency payments to relieve immediate hardship have totalled £13 million.

And it is also estimated that £2.2 million will be paid in arranging alternative temporary accommodation for policyholders whose homes were uninhabitable while repairs were carried out.

The scale of the total bill is similar to an estimated £543 million paid in storm and flood claims following Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge in February 2020.

Sarah Brodie, the ABI’s senior policy adviser, general insurance, said: “Storms and floods are exactly the type of unwelcome event that insurance protects against.

“When bad weather strikes, the priority for insurers is always to do all they can to help their customers recover from what can be a traumatic and costly experience as quickly as possible.

“From making immediate emergency payments where needed, arranging temporary alternative accommodation while badly damaged properties are being repaired, to organising repairs, insurers continue to support their customers whenever storms strike.”

Ben Wilson, the ABI’s director of corporate affairs and climate change, said: “The Environment Agency projects that winter rainfall could increase by between 6% and 13%, while the sea level rises by at least 23cm – at a time when the number of properties on flood plains is projected to double.

“The scale of this challenge demands that we maintain our sector’s focus on net zero and delivering our climate change roadmap.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media