At least 4,000 Post Office branches to offer new money transfer service

The Post Office is launching an in-branch money transfer service under an agreement with Western Union from this autumn.

The cross-border money transfer services will be offered in a minimum of 4,000 Post Office branches.

The move will help to offer customers a “one-stop” experience, where they can access cash, transfer money overseas to loved ones and at the same time send letters and parcels to relatives and friends abroad, the Post Office said.

The in-branch money transfer service with Western Union will roll out from autumn 2022 under the plans.

Previously, Western Union customers could only use the Post Office website for money transfer services.

The Post Office operates 11,500 branches across the UK. In many communities it is the “last counter in town” where people can securely and conveniently deposit and withdraw cash.

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, said: “I am delighted to be expanding our partnership with Western Union, allowing customers to choose whether they want to use the money transfer service digitally or prefer to do it face-to-face.

“Postmasters are knowledgeable, reliable and can provide that assurance that a transaction has gone through with a printed receipt which many of our customers still value. Furthermore, this expanded partnership helps drive footfall into 4,000 of our branches providing postmasters with increased remuneration opportunities.”

Devin McGranahan, Western Union president and CEO, said: “As we continue to expand our global network, we will seek not only to improve access, but also, importantly, working with our partners, to truly transform the retail experience we offer our customers, in the UK and across the world.”