Search

03 May 2022

Halifax apologises after wrongly telling customers base rate had changed

Halifax apologises after wrongly telling customers base rate had changed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 4:25 PM

Mortgage giant Halifax has apologised after sending emails in error to customers, wrongly telling them that the Bank of England base rate had changed.

The emails, which said “the Bank of England base rate has changed today”, were sent out ahead of the Bank’s next interest rate decision on Thursday this week.

Customers of Halifax and Lloyds Bank, which is in the same banking group, were affected by the blunder.

The emails state “we want to help you understand what this could mean for you”, and go on to explain the differences between fixed and variable rate mortgages.

They also highlight the support available if customers are struggling with their repayments.

The base rate is currently set at 0.75% after a string of recent hikes, and there has been speculation that it may be poised to edge up further amid high inflation.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any confusion caused by an email issued in error this morning.

“The email had been prepared in advance of Thursday’s MPC (Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee) decision so that in the event of a rise we could quickly advise customers and help them understand how that might affect their mortgage.

“We are emailing customers today to apologise and confirm that there are no changes to their mortgage or rates.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media