Search

05 May 2022

Motor insurance price falls to lowest level since 2015

Motor insurance price falls to lowest level since 2015

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 1:25 AM

The amount paid by motorists for insurance fell to its lowest level in more than six years in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Prices for new policies have increased but renewals have decreased after an insurance shake-up earlier this year.

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the first quarter of the year was £416.

This was a 5% drop over the year compared with the first quarter of 2021.

The latest average premium is the lowest since the third quarter of 2015, the ABI said.

Its tracker looks at the prices consumers pay for their cover rather than the prices they are quoted.

A shake-up of insurance pricing at the start of the year ended a “loyalty premium” paid by customers.

New rules mean motor and home insurers are required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced the measures, saying they were likely to bring an end to unsustainably low-priced deals to some customers.

Officials said people would save £4.2 billion collectively over 10 years.

The ABI said initial indications show a widening gap in the difference between new and renewed average premiums.

The average premium paid for a new policy in the first quarter was £105 higher than for renewals.

The average for new policies was £480, up by £34 on the same quarter in 2021, while the average for renewed policies was £375, down by £55.

The ABI said that while the introduction in 2021 of the Civil Liability Act has helped to tackle the high number and cost of whiplash claims, cost pressures on premiums continue.

These include the continued global shortage of semiconductors made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, it said.

The average car can contain up the 3,000 semiconductor chips, and their shortage impacts on vehicle repair times, the ABI added.

The price of paint has been increasing and vehicles are becoming increasingly sophisticated and more costly to repair, it said.

A shortage of skilled labour in the vehicle repair sector is also an issue.

James Dalton, the ABI’s director of general insurance policy, said: “Like other sectors, motor insurers face rising costs.

“While it is going to be extremely challenging for these to be absorbed, insurers are doing all they can to keep prices as competitive as possible as millions of household cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

“As the FCA has said, the impact of their reforms to pricing rules introduced on January 1 this year could lead to some consumers paying higher prices if they used to benefit from significant new business discounts.

“For some it could still pay to shop around for the policy that best meets their needs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media