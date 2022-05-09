Search

10 May 2022

Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices dip

Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices dip

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 May 2022 1:25 AM

Personal cash deposits and withdrawals at post offices were higher in April than a year earlier but dipped compared with the previous month.

There were £750 million of personal cash withdrawals in April, up by 27% from £590 million in April 2021, the Post Office said.

But withdrawals were down by 3.7% compared with March when the figure was £779 million.

Personal cash deposits totalled £1.26 billion in April, up 17% from £1.07 billion in April 2021.

The latest figure was lower than the £1.31 billion recorded in March.

Business cash deposits were up compared with the previous month and April 2021.

Despite the drop in personal cash deposits and withdrawals, the Post Office said April was the second month in a row it had handled more than £3 billion in cash.

Firms made £1.10 billion of cash deposits in April compared with £1.09 billion in March. In April 2021 the figure was £769 million.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks that enables people to do their day-to-day banking over its counters.

It has been calling for legislation to be unveiled in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday to protect free access to cash, and launched a “save our cash” campaign last year.

In the first four months of 2022, £12 billion was deposited and withdrawn at post offices, with millions of people relying on cash every day to budget, it said.

The Government has previously said it plans to legislate to protect the future of cash.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said: “The ability to use cash to budget daily, weekly, monthly, is a fundamental way of life for millions of people across the country.

“This is a difficult period for people with rising bills. People can always withdraw the amount of cash that they need to the penny at any of our 11,500 post offices.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media